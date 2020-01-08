Smithtown West Win in Blowout Against Huntington, 69-37

Smithtown West’s Brandon Rivera with a monster block at home against Huntington Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Smithtown West’s Brandon Rivera shoots in a league III game against Huntington Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Huntington senior Daniel Danziger goes up high against Smithtown West Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Huntington senior Daniel Danziger goes up for the score on the road against Smithtown West Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Huntington sophomore guard Dylan Coleman drives against a Smithtown West defender in a league III road game Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Huntington sophomore Dylan Coleman takes flight in a league III road game against Smithtown West Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Huntington sophomore Kevin Drake scores 2 of his 11 points in a road game against Smithtown West Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Huntington sophomore Kevin Drake scores 2 of his 11 points in a road game against Smithtown West Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Smithtown West’s Matt Anderson shoots in a league III matchup at home against Huntington Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Matt Behrens lays up for two for the Bulls in a league III matchup against Huntington Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Huntington sophomore Matt Rentsch battles his way to the rim in a road game against Smithtown West Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Smithtown West’s Mike Behrens shoots from the paint in a league III matchup against Huntington Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Huntington senior Omari Stephen goes up for the score on the road against Smithtown West Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Smithtown West’s Peter DiBlasi battles his way to the rim in a league III matchup at home against Huntington Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Smithtown West’s Sooraj Shah gets a shot off underneath in a league III game at home against Huntington Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Smithtown West’s Sooraj Shah scores in a league III game at home against Huntington Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Smithtown West’s T.J. Smith drains a 3-pointer at home in a league III matchup against Huntington Jan. 3. Photos by Bill Landon
Nick Wickel drains a three pointer for the Panthers in a league VI matchup against Westhampton Jan. 7. Photos by Bill Landon

The Bulls of Smithtown West were too much for Huntington to handle where the Bulls won the league III matchup 69-37 at home Jan. 3. Sam Frank led the way for Smithtown West, scoring 16 points followed by Matt Behrens who netted 13. Huntington sophomore topped the scoring chart for the Blue Devils with 11 points and Daniel Danziger banked nine.

The win lifts Smithtown West to 3-0 in league III, and 10-1 overall, while Huntington drops to 0-4.

The Bulls retake the court when they hit the road Jan. 8 to take on top seeded Northport for the league III leader-board. Tipoff is 6:15 p.m.

 

