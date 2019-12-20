Smithtown East Tramples Bellport 46-17 CommunitySportsTimes of Smithtown by Bill Landon - December 20, 2019 0 8 1 of 7 Sophomore Becky Hannwacker scores from the paint for Smithtown East against Bellport Dec. 17. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East senior Briana Durland lays up for two in a league IV matchup against visiting Bellport Dec. 17. Bill Landon photo Smithtown East sophomore guard Jackie Shaffer shoots and scores for the Bulls Dec. 17. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East’s Jackie Shaffer goes up for the score in a league IV matchup against Bellport Dec. 17. Bill Landon photo Josie Lent an 8th grader passes inside for Smithtown East in a league IV matchup against visiting Bellport Dec. 17. Bill Landon photo Senior guard Katie Bigliani lays up for Smithtown East against visiting Bellport Dec. 17. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East sophomore guard Nicole Schwartz shoots from the baseline at home against Bellport Dec. 17. Photo by Bill Landon It was all Smithtown East against Bellport in a League IV matchup where the Bulls trampled the Clippers 46-17 on their home court Dec. 17. Junior guard Paige Doherty led the way for the Bulls with two treys and three field goals for 12 points. Senior Kate Cosgrove sunk three from the charity stripe and three field goals for 9 points along with nine rebounds; and sophomore Jackie Shaffer netted 6. After dropping their league season opener on Dec. 13, the win puts the Bulls at 1-1 in league and 2-5 overall. Smithtown East retakes the court Dec. 20 when they hit the road against North Babylon. Tipoff is at 4 p.m. Clockwise from right; Smithtown East’s Jackie Shaffer goes up for the score; sophomore Becky Hannwacker scores from the paint; sophomore guard Shaffer shoots and scores; Josie Lent an 8th-grader passes inside; senior guard Katie Bigliani lays up; sophomore guard Nicole Schwartz shoots from the baseline at home against Bellport.