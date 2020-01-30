Shelter Pet of the Week: Momoa

MEET MOMOA!

This week’s shelter pet is Momoa, a 2½-year-old male domestic shorthair, currently at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. He originally came to the shelter as a stray in April of last year. He was quickly adopted due to his beautiful coat and sweet temperament.

Unfortunately, he was brought back when he couldn’t get along with the owner’s dog. He would be best as the only pet in the household and a great fit for a family that has older children.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Walk-in hours are currently Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sundays by appointment only. For more information, call 631-360-7575.