Shelter Pet of the Week: Gia AnimalsArts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunity by Heidi Sutton - December 14, 2019 0 152 Photo from Smithtown Animal Shelter MEET GIA! This week’s featured shelter pet is Gia, a nine-month-old female French bulldog mix currently waiting at the Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter for a loving family to adopt her. This little pumpkin was rescued from a sad start to life. While she is still learning how to trust people, she is beginning to learn that playing with toys and being showered with love is a part of her daily routine. If anyone deserves a home for the holidays, it’s this bundle of happiness packed into a small sized dog. Gia enjoys playing with the staff and volunteers all day long. She does have some orthopedic issues, requiring special care to meet her needs. However, a little extra work is worth the endless love and appreciation Gia displays when she snuggles up to you. If you are interested in meeting this sweetheart, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting, which includes the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs and Dog Walk trail. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Walk-in hours are currently Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sundays by appointment only. For more information, call 631-360-7575.