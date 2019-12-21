Rocky Point Musicians Share Tuba Tunes in NYC CommunitySuffolk CountyVillage Beacon Record by TBR Staff - December 21, 2019 0 4 Assistant marching band director Vincent Ragona with students Tristan Duenas, Dan Curley, Andrew Trebilcock, Riley Watson and Shaun Sander. Photo from RPUFSD The magical sounds of the low-pitched tuba were a celebration for thousands of spectators to hear and witness at The Rink at Rockefeller Center’s 46th annual Tuba Christmas this past weekend. Rocky Point High School freshmen Dan Curley and Andrew Trebilcock, sophomore Shaun Sander, junior Tristan Duenas and senior Riley Watson, along with the high school’s assistant marching band director Vincent Ragona, were among the hundreds of baritone horn, baritone horn, euphonium, tuba and sousaphone players of all ages and abilities from around the country who joined together to perform holidays carols and other crowd favorites on their brass instruments. “We are so grateful for this real-world opportunity for our students, to use a public platform to share in the gift of music,” Rocky Point High School Principal Jonathan Hart said. “We also thank Mr. Ragona for leading and sharing in this memorable event.”