Poetry reading highlight of Port Jeff’s Dickens Festival

Above, from left, Sara Freitas, Monica Consalvo and Marlo Pepe; MAKING THE SEASON BRIGHT Port Jefferson Middle School students Marlo Pepe, Sara Freitas and Isabelle Chen had the opportunity to read their original poetry during the lantern dedications and opening ceremonies for Port Jefferson Village's 24th annual Charles Dickens Festival last weekend. Middle School teacher Monica A. Consalvo coordinated the event by having students submit their poetry centered around the themes of community, family and Charles Dickens. This yearly tradition allows students not only to be a part of the community event but also to extend learning beyond the traditional walls of the classroom. Monica Consalvo with Isabelle Chen Winter By Isabelle Chen, Grade 7 Presented at Lantern Dedication It's the most wonderful time of the year Where nights are filled with colorful lights And land filled with white gold and plenty of cold With a huge tree bringing great glee With joy and peace where all problems seem to cease Where children are playing and nothing is dismaying For snow is here and Santa is near But this beauty is only in one place, for there will only be such beauty and joy in the one place, we call Winter, Where families are brought together, and love is spread. Snowflakes By Sara Freitas Grade 7 December comes a near, And so shall the reindeer. The holiday season bringing all the cheer. Snowflakes fall from up above, Coming in all shapes to love. Bewildered in the coldness, Remain the glorious reindeer, All covered in snow all so perfectly. The children admire the first snow. Laughing and giggling, The sounds of jingle bells jingling, soon filling the air with all the happiness one could possibly imagine. They head outside, Smiles brighten on their amazed faces, Their cheeks bright red from the cold crisp air. They flock and prance all around, Leaving footsteps in the clean new snow. They throw snowballs for hours, Perfecting each ball with care. The sun begins to set, Leaving the children baffled from the new coldness. They said their farewells, And each headed home for the evening. Though they were sad to go home, They were very happy to greet their beloved families with joy. The Spirit of Christmas by Marlo Pepe, Grade 7 Presented at Saturday Opening Ceremonies The exhilarating sleigh ride speeds throughout the bright glistening snow While the carolers sing until the sparkling stars appear Bright twinkling Christmas lights dance around the Christmas tree Sparkling memorable ornaments overlook the brightly wrapped gifts waiting to be opened. Joyful laughter weaves in and out as the warm fire crackles its message about the gift of family Amidst this laughter you can smell the new batch of cookies baking just for Santa Heavy eyelids announced bedtime has arrived As the sleepy heads make their way to bed you can hear Santa's sleigh bells echo throughout the midst of night Off they go into a dream of presents and Christmas pie To wake up to silver bells, candy canes and the miracle of Christmas.