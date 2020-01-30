DIVING IN

Tom Caruso of Smithtown was in the right place at the right time when he snapped this photo on Nov. 23. He writes, ‘I was photographing the river at the Nissequogue River State Park when I heard a commotion behind me. I turned to see this deer jumping into the river to escape someone’s dog who had chased it out of the woods. I quickly snapped a few shots and was lucky to get this one just as the deer hit the water. He swam across the river and exited on Short Beach.’

Send your Photo of the Week to leisure@tbrnewspapers.com