Patriot fencers best Brentwood, 24-3 CommunitySportsVillage Times Herald by Bill Landon - December 19, 2019 0 10 1 of 8 Ward Melville’s Alexa Horan (r) a 2 year varsity sabreist, who finished last season with a 67% win record, swept all three of her bouts on the road against Brentwood Dec. 16. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior sabreist Tori Obedin (r) swept her opponent in all three bouts including a 5-0 victory. Carrying a 76% winning percentage from last season it’s Obedin’s 4th year on varsity. A 4 year varsity starter for the Patriots senior epeéist Tabitha Fortner (r) won 2 out of 3 bouts against Brentwood Dec. 16. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville foilist Samara Silverman (r) made a splash in her 1st varsity start this season winning all 3 of her matches on the road against Brentwood. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville sophomore Olivia Becchina (r) in her 2nd year on varsity who capped her season last year with a 91% winning record swept all 3 of her bouts in epeé. Bill Landon photo Senior sabreist Diana Nielsen (r) who finished last season with an 88% win record won all three of her bouts for the Patriots allowing only 4 touches. It was a clean sweep for the Ward Melville sabreist as they all went undefeated. Bill Landon photo A 4 year varsity fencer Ward Melville senior Allison Leute (r) with a fléche against her opponent where the epeéist won 2 out of 3 matches against Brentwood Dec. 16. Bill Landon photo. Ward Melville foilist Claire Becchina (r) who went undefeated last season in her 1st year on varsity was perfect on the night where the sophomore didn’t allow a single touch against her. Bill Landon photo Despite being a shorthanded team, the Ward Melville girls fencers bested Brentwood, 24-3, in a League II match play Dec. 16 to remain undefeated at 4-0. In the best of 27 bouts the magic number is 14 wins, to take the match and the Patriots managed this by fielding just nine fencers, augumented by one from Comsewogue. Ward Melville senior Tori Obedin swept all three of her matches in saber as did Comsewogue 12th-grader Diana Nielsen who allowed just four touches. Foilists Samara Silverman, a junior, clinched all three of her matches as did sophomore Claire Becchina who denied her three opponents a single touch. Also perfect on the night were sophomores Olivia Becchina in epee and foilist Alexa Horan winning 3-0. The Patriots are back out on the strip Dec. 19 where they’ll host Lindenhurst at 4 p.m.