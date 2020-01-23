After successfully partnering with the American Cancer Society for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Panera Bread locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises on Long Island, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island donated $16,276.09 to the organization.

In October, Panera Bread raised awareness and funds for the organization by donating a portion of the proceeds from its Pink Ribbon Bagel to the American Cancer Society, which is dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer.

“Because of the passion and commitment of incredibly generous and caring supporters such as Panera, its employees and customers, the American Cancer Society can attack breast cancer from every angle through research, education, advocacy and services,” said Marie Cimaglia, director of community development, Long Island. “Together, we can ensure that no one in any of our communities fights breast cancer alone.”

The Pink Ribbon Bagel was offered at participating Panera Bread locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises on Long Island including East Northport, Farmingdale, Hauppauge, Huntington Station, Huntington Village, Lake Grove, Lake Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson Station and Riverhead.

Pictured from left, Marie Cimaglia, American Cancer Society; Cara Ziff, general manager of Panera Bread Plainview; Greg George, vice president of operations, Panera Bread; Christine Haskell, American Cancer Society.

Photo from Panera Bread