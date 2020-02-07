Open auditions for ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Open cast call

Simple Gift Productions will hold auditions for the well-loved children’s tale Alice in Wonderland at the Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All roles are open. This is a tuition-based program for kids/teens in grades 3 to 12. Rehearsals are Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with performances at the Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s Educational & Cultural Center in Stony Brook Village on April 18 and 19. For registration information and audition materials, email DrKVanH@optonline.net.