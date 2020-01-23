Obituaries for the Week of 01/23

Robert Lee Berran

Robert Lee Berran, formerly of Setauket, died Jan. 15. He was 96.

Bob was born in Mount Vernon, New York, Dec. 24, 1923, and was raised in Scarsdale. Between the ages of 19 and 22, he served as a medic during World War II under General Patton’s Third Army in Europe.

After the war he studied at the Art Students League in New York City from 1947 to 1950. After leaving the Art Students League, he painted movie posters for 20th Century Fox. Four years later he joined the Illustrators Group where artists were predominately from the Haddon Sundbloom School of Painting. His work at the Illustrators Group was for prestigious clients such as Ford and Coca-Cola.

Subsequently Bob illustrated for the Seventh Day Adventists for their series of children’s books “My Bible Friends,” which are still popular today. In 1969 Bob began to paint paperback book covers mostly for Avon, Ballantine, Harlequin and Fawcett among others. He then joined Mendola Ltd, an artist’s representative group, for 17 years, and Hankins-Tegenborg for another 11 years. Then computerized art arrived and put many talented artists out of work. Bob was fortunate, he was introduced to the art director of a publishing company, Quadriga Art. He worked for them for almost 25 years painting religious artwork, to which he was happy to return as it was his first love as an artist. He also enjoyed painting portraits of adults, children and pets. His career spanned over 70 years.

Bob married Suzanne Marie Culbertson in 1952. They have three children, Kathryn (Edward Gutleber), Kristine (Gordon Hamilton) and Scott along with three grandchildren Kathryn, Eddie and Irene Gutleber. Bob and Suzanne lived in Stony Brook for 43 years before moving to Vero Beach, Florida, in 2004. Bob was a member of the Society of Illustrators until his death.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at First Presbyterian Church, Vero Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children would be appreciated. An online guest book is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com.

Roscoe Loper Jr.

Roscoe Loper Jr., a lifelong resident of Port Jefferson, died Oct. 10. He was 99.

He was born Sept. 13, 1920, in Port Jefferson and was the son of Anna and Roscoe Loper Sr.

Loper was an Army veteran of World War II and a retired bay constable for the Town of Brookhaven. He also enjoyed camping and boating.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Diane and Sharon; son, Roscoe Loper III; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alvaretta; parents, Roscoe and Anna; brother, Wesley; and grandson, Roscoe IV.

Services were held at Bryant Funeral Home. Loper was afforded full military honors at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home of Setauket. Visit www.bryantfh.com to sign the online guest book.

Francis ‘Duke’ J. Lupardo

Francis “Duke” J. Lupardo, 86, a longtime community resident, died Oct. 8.

He was born Oct. 1, 1933, in Brooklyn and was the son of Amelia and John Lupardo.

“Duke” was a retired electrical engineer for the New York Telephone Company, a member of the Democratic committee, enjoyed reading, dancing, golf and the stock market. He was a sociable, humorous and generous man who loved a good martini.

He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Carrie Gorecki and Patty (William) Seltzer; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his sister Maria; along with other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose, son John, sister Ann and brothers Neil and John.

Services were held at Bryant Funeral Home Oct. 12 along with full military honors.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home of East Setauket. Visit www.bryantfh.com to sign the online guest book.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Kidney Foundation in his memory.

Michael J. Pacilio Sr.

Michael J. Pacilio Sr., 81, a longtime community resident, died Dec. 2.

He was born Oct. 25, 1938, in Brooklyn, the son of Marie and John Pacilio.

Michael was a retired teacher for Northport High School, and he was an artist that enjoyed painting and sculpting. He was also an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Michele; son Michael; two grandchildren; along with other family and friends.

Services were held at Bryant Funeral Home Dec. 6. He was afforded full military honors at Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home of East Setauket. Visit www.bryantfh.com to sign the online guest book.

Lillian Meehan

Lillian M. Meehan, of Port Jefferson, died Nov. 4. She was 90.

She was born Dec. 16, 1928, in Huntington, the daughter of Jane and William Fisher.

Lillian was a retired secretary for Shell Oil. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with family.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Mary Jane and Barbara; sons, Thomas, Peter and Brian; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane and Patricia; and many other family members and friends.

Services were held at Infant Jesus R.C. Church. Interment was at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Huntington.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home of Setauket. People can visit www.bryantfh.com to sign the online guestbook.

Angelina Landi

Angelina Landi, of Port Jefferson Station, died Oct. 6. She was 94.

She was born October 12, 1924, in Manhattan and was the daughter of Carmela and Ignazio DeLuca.

Landi was a retired teacher for the Three Village School District and a member of the Knights of Columbus and senior club at St. Gerard R.C. Majella Church. She enjoyed traveling in her off time.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Rachel (Michael) Case and Veronica (Paul) Wingler; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Josephine and Philipina; and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Felix, and sister, Jean.

Services were held at St. Gerard R.C. Majella Church in Terryville. Interment was at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home of Setauket. People can visit www.bryantfh.com to sign the online guestbook.

Contributions made to the St. Gerard R.C. Majella Church in her memory would be appreciated.

Hanne Woods

Hanne Edith Woods, of Miller Place, died Nov. 7. She was 90.

She was born Dec. 24, 1928, in Setauket and was the daughter of Elysa and Alf Hoffmoen.

Hanne was a retired secretary for the Three Village school district and a member of the Sons of Norway. In her off time, she enjoyed golf, bridge, bowling, singing and spending time with family.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Candace; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; daughter, Patricia; sister, Ruth; and brother, Robert.

Services were held at the Bryant Funeral Home Nov. 11. Interment was at the Washington Memorial Park cemetery in Mount Sinai.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home of Setauket. People can visit www.bryantfh.com to sign the online guestbook.

Dain Becker

Dain Becker, “Chief” of Northport, died on Dec. 20 at 65 years of age. Beloved husband of Mina (née Parezo); loving father of Nicholas and Derek Becker; dear brother of Alan and Karan Becker; fond brother-in-law of Dee Lynch, Marlene Weldon and Paul Parezo. Also loved by his nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at Nolan Funeral Home, Northport, Dec. 23. Funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 24 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport. Private cremation followed.

Florence R. Christie

Florence R. Christie of Greenlawn died on Dec. 22 at 93 years of age. Beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of William Christie Jr. (Patty), Linda Wilson (Brian), Barbara McLean (Christopher), Patty Christie and Carolyn Gulotta (Ronald); cherished grandmother of Katie McGinn (Casey), William Christie III, Patrick Christie, Christie Bonasera (John), Brian Wilson (Bridget), Jaime Pochtrager (Daniel), Megan Sorvino (Vic), Andrew Gulotta, Christian Gulotta, Caileigh Gulotta and Caroline Gulotta; adored great-grandmother of Liam, Zach, Jack, Charlie and Finn. Visitation was held at Nolan Funeral Home, Northport, Dec. 26. Funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 27 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Greenlawn. Private cremation followed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Center of Hope Foundation, Attention: Accounting Office, 51 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. (Please make checks payable to: Center of Hope Foundation) or made electronically at www.maryhaven.chsli.org/giving.