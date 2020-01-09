Obituaries for the Week of 01/09/20

Frank Henn

Frank J. Henn of Holtsville passed Dec. 31, 2019. He was 93.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army in World War II and was the beloved husband of the late Elaine.

In addition, he was the cherished father of James (Virginia), Pamela (Patrick) O'Keeffe, Joanne (Thomas) Dethloff and Kevin (Theresa); the loving grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of five; and the dear brother of Dorothy Leskody, Joan Ruberti and Donald (Barbara).

A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Mark’s R.C. Church in Shoreham, and interment followed with military honors at Calverton National Cemetery.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Mark's R.C. Church in Shoreham, and interment followed with military honors at Calverton National Cemetery.

Robert Desmond III

Robert T. Desmond III of Miller Place passed Dec. 5, 2019. He was 37.

He was the beloved son of Robert and Patricia; the cherished brother of Allison (Alan) Gandt and Kyle (Jennifer); and the loving uncle of Drew and Molly Gandt.



A religious service was held at First United Methodist Church in Port Jefferson, and interment followed at Sea View Cemetery in Mount Sinai.

A religious service was held at First United Methodist Church in Port Jefferson, and interment followed at Sea View Cemetery in Mount Sinai.

Kaitlyn Schaal

Kaitlyn Anne Schaal of Mount Sinai died Oct. 15, 2019. She was 19.

She was the cherished daughter of Doreen Kremens and Richard; the beloved sister of Megan, Richard and Ryan; and the loving granddaughter of Virginia (the late Richard) and the late Nicholas and the late Dolores Roche.



A religious service was held at the Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, and interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

A religious service was held at the Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, and interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

Karen Johnston

Karen Johnston of Ridge passed Dec. 23, 2019. She was 45.

She was the beloved wife of Richard; the loving mother of Timothy, Matthew and Megan; the adored daughter of Nancy and the late Harold Rischowsky; and the devoted sister of Mark (Lisa) Rischowsky.

Service was held at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, and interment followed at Washington Memorial Park cemetery in Mount Sinai.

Service was held at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, and interment followed at Washington Memorial Park cemetery in Mount Sinai.

Vincent Juliano

Vincent Juliano of Rocky Point passed on Dec. 29, 2019.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army during World War II. In life after the war, he became an avid RC airplane modeler, a New York City special education teacher and an Alcon Canadian sales manager.

He was the beloved husband of the late Lillian; the cherished father of John (Jennifer), Vincent (Sharon), Linda (Jeff), Ken and Chris (Cathy); and the loving grandfather of six.

Service was held at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, and interment followed with military honors at Calverton National Cemetery.

Service was held at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, and interment followed with military honors at Calverton National Cemetery.

John Lynch

John (Jack) Lynch died Dec. 9. He was 96 years old.

Jack was born in New York City. He studied at Catholic University of America and Manhattan College. He joined the Levittown school district in 1952. He later became a principal in upstate New York. He opened the Cherokee Street Elementary School in the Connetquot Central School District in 1969.

After retirement, he played softball with the Brookhaven softball league and tennis at the Old Field Club. He was a member of the Stony Brook Yacht Club, enjoying leisure times with fellow retirees. He sang in the choir at St. James R.C. Church in Setauket and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Jack loved spending time with his nine grandchildren. During the last year, he danced with three of his granddaughters at their weddings.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Maryellen; and two sons, John and Brian, and their wives, Nancy and Susan.

Isabel Stevens

Isabel L. Stevens (née Farrell) of East Northport died Dec. 18. Stevens was a former switchboard operator at Carillon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and an active member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, 899 Court Morning Star, and a devoted lifelong N.Y. Mets fan. Beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of Robert (Joanne), Jean (Peter) Sabia and Susan (Kevin) Luning; devoted grandmother of Andrew Sabia, Steven Sabia, Kelley (Ryan) Nimmo, Sean, Jessica Luning and Melissa and Kevin Luning; cherished great-grandmother of Declan Nimmo; and caring aunt of Eileen (Arthur) Fredrickson. Repose was held Dec. 22 at the Nolan Funeral Home in Northport. A funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 23 at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, East Northport. Interment followed at St. Philip Neri Cemetery.

Clifford E. Bishop

Retired Norwood Avenue Elementary School Principal Clifford E. Bishop died Dec. 23 at 85 years of age. He served as principal for the Northport school for over 25 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret; loving father of Bruce (Chantal), Mary Ann (Richard) Duryea, Joan (Stephen) Perrone and Kelly (Terrance) Motherway; cherished grandfather of Sean, Matthew, Julie, Jillian, Anthony, Jack, Declan and Maggie; dear twin brother of Robert (the late Ellie); and fond brother of Virginia (the late Billy) Killoran, Dorothy (Arthur) Capeci, George (Kathy) and the late Warren (Mary). Visitation was held at Nolan Funeral Home in Northport Dec. 26. A funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 27 at St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery. In Cliff’s memory donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research would be appreciated: www.michaeljfox.org/donate/our-goal-urgently-needed-cure?smcid=ap-a1b1R0000086fHf.