Mustang Show cruises over to Port Jefferson

The Mustang and Shelby Club of Long Island will present its 9th annual Mustang Car Show at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson Sunday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 50 cars from 1965 to present will be on view inside and outside the center with live music by Our Generation (’60s, ’70s, ’80s rock and roll). Free admission. Sponsored by the Port Jefferson Conservancy and Ramp Ford. For more information, call 631-371-1432 or 631-802-2160.