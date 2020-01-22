Musketeers hold off Patriots 60-58

Senior guard Giancarlo Serratore scores 2 of his team high 21 points for the Patriots on the road against Central Islip Jan. 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Jack Holland goes to the rim in a road game against Central Islip Jan. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Jack Holland shoots in a League I matchup against Central Islip. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Jack Holland drives the lane in a road game against Central Islip Jan. 21. Bill Landon photo
Luke McIlvaine hits a triple for the Patriots on the road against Central Islip. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Myles Brown battles for the rebound in a League I matchup against Central Islip Jan. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Myles Brown drives the lane against Central Islip Jan. 21. Bill Landon photo
Myles Brown (L) a Ward Melville senior battles in the paint against Central Islip Jan. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Paul Otto Nicholson shoots in a road game against Central Islip Jan. 21. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Paul Otto Nicholson goes up for the score in a road game against Central Islip Jan. 21. Bill Landon photo
Senior forward Ted Bliznakov goes up for the score for the Patriots in a League I matchup against Central Islip. Bill Landon photo
Senior forward Ted Bliznakov goes to the rim for the Patriots in a League I matchup against Central Islip. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Ted Bliznakov (C) battles for the rebound in a League I matchup against Central Islip Jan. 21. Bill Landon photo
Tommy Ribaudo a sophomore scores for the Patriots in a League I matchup against Central Islip. Photo by Bill Landon

Central Islip had a score to settle with the visiting Patriots Jan. 21, having lost to them earlier in the season at Ward Melville.

Central Islip surged ahead by 21 points midway through the third quarter when senior Giancarlo Serratore had the hot hand for the Patriots to close the gap to a single point with 1 minute, 21 seconds left in regulation. Central Islip avenged that loss by holding on to win it, 60-58. Serratore hit three triples, netted four from the floor and sank four free throws for a team high 21 points. Senior Myles Brown scored nine, and Ted Bliznakov, also a senior, banked eight, while teammates Jack Holland and Paul Otto Nicholson had six points apiece.

The Patriots are back in action Jan. 24 at home against William Floyd. Game time is 6 p.m.

The loss drops the Patriots to 4-3 in League I and 10-5 overall with five games remaining before post season play.

 

