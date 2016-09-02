Volunteers at the Heritage Park in Mount Sinai, known affectionally as The Wedge, recently added a unique feature to the park. “The Solar System has landed at the Wedge,” said volunteer Fred Drewes. Along with fellow volunteer Paul Dodorico, Drewes installed signs modeled after The 1000 Yard Peppercorn Model of the Solar System throughout the park.

Tom and Nick Nagle of Letter Perfect Graphics formatted and printed the signs on metal sign plates, funds for the posts and screws were donated and Yvonne Francis of Port Jeff Bowl donated the bowling ball sun. Visit the Wedge and tour the Solar System by starting at the south end of the park. Look for the planet signs along the fence line and find out where Neptune and the dwarf planet Pluto would be in this model of the solar system.

Heritage Park, located at 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road in Mount Sinai is open daily from dawn to dusk. For more information, please call 631-509-0882.