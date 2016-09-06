Man arrested for driving drunk, wrong way in Commack

Suffolk County Police arrested a 23-year-old man after receiving multiple reports of a 2010 Nissan driving on the wrong way on the Long Island Expressway in Commack early Tuesday morning, Sept. 6.

Ivan Ceron was charged with driving while intoxicated after officers said he was driving east in the westbound lane on the LIE near Exit 52. Canine Section Officer Ralph Fuellbier located the wrong-way vehicle, and worked with the Highway Patrol Bureau to pull over Ceron.

The Bellrose resident was also issued summonses for driving the wrong way, driving an unregistered vehicle and operating a motor vehicle below the minimum posted speed limit.

Ceron, is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip today, and no attorney information was immediately available.