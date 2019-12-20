Long Island Museum hosts reception for 6th annual LIMarts members exhibition Art exhibitArts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsVillage Times Herald by Heidi Sutton - December 20, 2019 0 4 1 of 8 Pamela J. Brown with Blue Spider Flower, paper Angela Stratton with It’s Me, oil Joan Rockwell with Still Life with Pomegranates, oil on linen M. Ellen Winter with LI Mechanic (Worker Taking a Break), oil Cliff Miller with The Age of Innocence, oil on gesso panel Marsha Solomon with Primary Layers, acrylic and collage on Arches paper William Wagner with DNA 12816/65, digital print A visitor to the Long Island Museum enjoys its Anything Goes! exhibit. The Long Island Museum in Stony Brook hosted an artist reception for its latest exhibit, Anything Goes!, on Dec. 6. The exceptional exhibit features artwork created by 104 participating members of LIMarts, the LIM’s special membership initiative for artists. Joshua Ruff, deputy director at the Long Island Museum, welcomed the artists and guests to the reception.“It’s quite amazing and impressive how, just within a space of a few miles, we have such incredible talent. I think this is our best show yet − it’s colorful, it’s wonderful.” Most of the artwork is for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the museum’s exhibitions and programs. The show is on view in the museum’s Visitors Center through Jan. 5. For more information, call 631-751-0066 or visit www.longislandmuseum.org. Photos by Heidi Sutton