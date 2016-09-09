Let’s Eat: Slow cooked to perfection

It’s hard to believe but the kids on the North Shore are headed back to school this week and fall is just around the corner. For parents, the days are just going to be busier, with sports, homework, meetings, acitivties, concerts — the list goes on and on…

During this time of year, your slow cooker can become your best friend, making delicious meals that are quick and easy. Get in the back-to-school swing with these delicious slow cooker recipes, Slow Cooked Short Ribs and Sweet ‘n Sour Pork Chops from Thomas H. Sarc’s “Dishing Out Delicious” cookbook, a collection of the Long Island author’s family recipes.

Sweet ‘n Sour Pork Chops

INGREDIENTS:

4 boneless pork chops, 1 inch thick

3 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

4 teaspoons low sodium soy sauce

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 package (14 oz.) frozen bell pepper stir-fry blend

4 teaspoons corn starch

DIRECTIONS: Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Place on high heat. Sprinkle both sides of pork chops with pepper to taste. Add to skillet and cook 1 to 2 minutes on each side until browned. Transfer to a slow cooker. In a small bowl whisk together brown sugar, vinegar, soy sauce and garlic until sugar dissolves. Pour over chops. Cover slow cooker and cook on low for 4 hours.

Add frozen vegetables and increase heat to high. Cook one hour more or until chops are heated through (145 F) and vegetables are tender. Transfer chops to a platter, reserving the liquid and vegetables in the slow cooker. For the sauce, whisk together corn starch and 4 tablespoons cold water until dissolved. Stir in cooking liquid from slow cooker. Microwave on high for 2 minutes or until the sauce comes to a boil and thickens. Return to the slow cooker. Spoon vegetables and sauce over the pork chops and serve.

Slow Cooked Short Ribs

INGREDIENTS:

3 pounds beef short ribs

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 1/4 cups barbecue sauce

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons dijon mustard

DIRECTIONS: Place the ribs in a slow cooker. Top with onion. In a medium bowl, whisk together barbecue sauce, honey, flour and mustard. Pour over ribs. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours or until the meat is very tender. Using a slotted spoon, remove the ribs from the slow cooker and place on a a platter. Spoon cooking liquid over ribs before serving.

‘Dishing Out Delicious’ is available at Barnes and Noble and www.amazon.com.