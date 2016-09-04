Roasted White Peaches with Honeycomb and Vanilla Ice Cream

YIELD: Serves 8

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup sugar, divided

1 lemon, zested

4 ripe but firm white peaches, halved and pitted

2/3 cup water, plus 2 tablespoons, divided

nonstick cooking spray

1/3 cup honey

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

4 cups Breyers Natural Vanilla Ice Cream, divided

honeycomb (optional)

DIRECTIONS: Heat oven to 425 F. In a small bowl, whisk 3 tablespoons sugar and lemon zest for about 1 minute or until sugar is fragrant and moist. Arrange peaches, cut side up, in 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Pour water into dish. Sprinkle lemon sugar mixture over peaches and roast 25-30 minutes or until peaches are slightly softened and have released their juices. Meanwhile, lightly spray cooking spray on small baking sheet. In a medium-heavy saucepan over high heat, bring remaining sugar, honey and 2 tablespoons water to boil, stirring constantly.

Reduce heat to medium-high and cook, without stirring, about 5 minutes or until candy thermometer reaches 305 F. Remove from heat and whisk in baking soda until blended and mixture begins to bubble. Gently pour hot mixture onto prepared baking sheet and cool. Spoon 1/2 cup ice cream into each of 8 bowls. Top with warm roasted peaches and warm juices. Sprinkle with honeycomb pieces if desired and serve immediately.

Perfect Peach Pie

YIELD: Makes 1 pie

INGREDIENTS:

Pastry for two-crust pie

2 1/4 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup vegetable shortening

1/2 cup cold butter, cut up

ice water

1 egg white

Filling

6 cups peeled and sliced peaches

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/3 cup flour

DIRECTIONS: In a large bowl mix the flour and salt. With a pastry blender or fork cut in the shortening and butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle in 4 to 6 tablespoons ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Mix lightly with fork after each addition, until dough is just moist enough to hold together. Shape dough into two balls, one slightly larger. Wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes or overnight (if chilled overnight, let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes). Roll out crusts on a lightly floured surface. Roll out the smaller half of the pastry and place in a pie plate. Sprinkle with sugar to prevent it from getting soggy.

Toss sliced peaches in large bowl with remaining ingredients, then spoon mixture into pie crust. Place the second half of the pie crust on top; cut slits and brush egg white over it. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes at 425 F or until the crust is golden. Serve warm or cold.