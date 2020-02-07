Kingsmen Basketball Crush Eagles 77-27

Rocky Point’s Matt Caggiano battles in the paint as Kings Park junior Nicholas Svolos defends Feb. 5. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point’s John-Henry Dyroff lays up for two in a home game against Kings Park Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Will Platt (l) muscles his way to the rim for the Eagles at home against Kings Park Feb. 5. Bill Landon photo
Ryan Smith passes to an open shooter for the Eagles in a League V matchup at home against Kings Park Feb. 5. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park junior Nicholas Svolos nails one of his four 3-pointers against Rocky Point Feb. 5. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park senior Co-Captain Matthew Wolf battles in the paint Feb. 5 in a road game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point’s Kyle Callahan with a rebound in a League V matchup at home against Kings Park Feb. 5. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park’s Matthew Wolf lays up for two in a road game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park sophomore guard Jon Borkowski lays up for two in a road game against Rocky Point Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior John-Henry Dyroff drives a lane in a home game against Kings Park Feb. 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Will Platt shoots for two for the Eagles at home against Kings Park Feb. 5. Bill Landon photo
Rocky Point’s Gavin Davanzo lays up for 2 of his team high 18 points in a home game against Kings Park Feb. 6. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park Co-Captain Jack Garside lays up for two in a League V matchup at home against Kings Park Feb. 5. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park Co-Captain Jack Garside hits from long distance in a League V matchup at home against Kings Park Feb. 5. Bill Landon photo
Kings Park Co-Captain Jack Garside drains one of his four 3-pointers of the game Feb. 5 on the road against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
It was a must win for the Rocky Point boys basketball team in order to make post season play, but Kings Park had other ideas, defeating the Eagles in the final game of the regular season 77-27 Feb. 5.

Kings Park Co-Captain Jack Garside topped the scoring chart for the Kingsmen with six field goals, four triples and seven free throws for a team high of 31 points. Nicholas Svolos followed with 12 while Jon Borkowski banked 10.

Gavin Davanzo led the way for the Eagles with 18 points and teammate Will Platt netted 7 in the League V season finale.

The win lifts Kings Park to 15-1 in their division, 18-2 overall and look to carry the momentum into the opening round of the playoffs Feb. 12.

