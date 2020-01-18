1 of 3

Girl Scout Troop 1781 donated a dozen stuffed Fire Truck Dalmatians to the Smithtown Fire Department on Dec. 28. The stuffed animals were purchased with funds raised during the troop’s fall nut and candy sale and will be used on the ambulances when treating young children.

“Thank you Troop 1781! There’s nothing like receiving support for the community we care so much about!” said Chief Kevin Fitzpatrick.

Pictured from left, Assistant Chief Patrick Diecidue, Girl Scouts Kate Hebron, Nadia Tomitz, Brianna Lynch, Sarah Johanson and Chief Fitzpatrick. Not pictured, Girl Scout Aubrey Horel.

Photos by Laura Johnson