Here’s one for all you ‘RENT’ fans!

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport, will host stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp as they perform their new concert Adam & Anthony LIVE Monday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic musical “RENT,” the concert will feature material from both artists’ solo shows, popular hits and duets as they performed in the original Broadway production, national tour and film adaptation of “RENT.” Adam and Anthony will also share stories about working with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and composer Jonathan Larson. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900 or by visiting www.engemantheater.com.