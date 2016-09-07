Free prostate screening at Mather Hospital

Free prostate screenings will be offered on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital.

The screening, which will take place in the Fortunato Breast Health Center, will include a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening and a digital rectal exam. No fasting is required.

A limited number of screenings are available. Registration is required. To make an appointment, call Mather’s Public Affairs Department, Monday-Friday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., at (631) 476-2723.

Prostate cancer screenings are recommended for men age 50 and older who have not had a screening in the past 12 months.

John T. Mather Memorial Hospital is located at 75 North Country Road in Port Jefferson.