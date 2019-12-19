Democrat Congressional Candidates Answer Constituents Questions

Kids under 12

CHRIST THE KING R.C. CHURCH

COMMACK

Celebrate Christmas Mass at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church. See our ad for Christmas Eve and day mass times.

www.ctkrcc.org



THE COLONY SHOP

PATCHOGUE

What’s a special occasion without the proper outfit? The Colony Shop is filled with flower girl dresses, christening gowns, first communion outfits and holiday apparel that is sure to please. Our helpful and friendly staff will help you chose the right accessory from shoes, socks, bibs, shawls, sweaters, candles, rosary beads and onesies. We ex-tend to you a special invitation to bring your little one for the finest selection of Children’s clothing and toys on Long Island.

www.thecolonyshop.net



EAST END SHIRT CO.

PORT JEFFERSON

Give the gift of warmth – sweatshirts for the entire family, toddler – adult XXXL.

Long Island design, tie-dye and more. Great selection, beautiful prints, from $20.

www.eastendco.com



GINGERBREAD UNIVERSITY

RIVERHEAD

Make your own personally decorated gingerbread house or giant gingerbread person!

www.gingerbreaduniversity.com



MONTESSORI@OLD FIELD

EAST SETAUKET

Give that special child in your life a true love for learning with a Montessori in High Fidelity Education. Call Montessori@Old Field to schedule your tour and to see what sets us apart from other schools.

www.montessorischoololdfield.org



STALLER CENTER FOR THE ARTS

STONY BROOK

Tickets on sale now for Jack Licitra: U Are the Music! at the Staller Center on March 15. (Tickets: $20). ALL KIDS ALWAYS HALF-PRICE. See all of our family friendly shows at stallerceter.com



STONY BROOK CHRISTIAN ASSEMBLY

EAST SETAUKET

Meet the crazy professor and travel back in time at the Stony Brook Christian Assembly “Living Nativity.” Make this part of your family tradition. Dec. 7 & 8 & Dec. 13 & 14,

6 -9 pm.

www.stonybrookchristian.com



STONY BROOK FIRE DEPARTMENT

STONY BROOK

This holiday season, be sure your home is equipped with smoke and CO detectors, 9 volt batteries, flashlights, escape ladder, battery operated radio, hurricane preparedness kit and a residential sprinkler system.



THEATRE THREE

PORT JEFFERSON

Barnaby Saves Christmas! Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. Learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah and the holiday season. Nov. 23 – Dec. 28

www.theatrethree.com



WESTHAMPTON BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Tickets to our Holiday Spectacular: East meets West, featuring over 50 student performers running Dec. 6th and 7th.

Price: $25

www.whbpac.org



Teens

EAST END SHIRT CO.

PORT JEFFERSON

Give the gift of warmth – sweatshirts for the entire family, toddler – adult XXXL. Long Island design, tie-dye and more. Great selection, beautiful prints, from $20.

www.eastendco.com



EAST WIND THE SHOPPES AT EAST WIND

WADING RIVER

Get out of the mall and into the fresh air as you ride high on the grand carousel and stroll along the brick pathways at The Shoppes at East Wind. From nostalgic candy to cheese and olive oil, fine wine to fine jewelry, there’s something for everyone! Take a class at one of our creative studios offering instruction in yoga, dance and paint. Or grab a bite to eat at one of our delicious eateries. Open daily Individual Shoppe hours vary.

eastwindlongisland.com



ECOLIN JEWELERS

PORT JEFFERSON

Handmade sterling silver monogram or nameplate necklaces starting at $100.00.

www.ecolin.com



THE PARAMOUNT

HUNTINGTON

Want to put a smile on the face of that grumpy teen? How about a gift card to The Paramount! Visit our website for a list of performances.

www.paramountny.com



THE RINX

PORT JEFFERSON

Skating on the Harbor – Fun for all – beginners learn to skate in a “Skate the Ice” program. Families or friends can all enjoy the fun. Parties available.

www.therinx.com



SETAUKET KITCHEN AND BATH

SETAUKET

Inspire your student with a new desk, hutch or shelves designed with their needs in mind.

www.setauketkitchens.com



STONY BROOK FIRE DEPARTMENT

STONY BROOK

This holiday season, be sure your home is equipped with smoke and CO detectors, 9 volt batteries, flashlights, escape ladder, battery operated radio, hurricane preparedness kit and a residential sprinkler system.



THREE VILLAGE HISTORICAL SOCIETY

SETAUKET

Washington’s Spies, The Story of America’s First Spy Ring. Great book for anybody on your gift list. $17

www.tvhs.org



WESTHAMPTON BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Gift certificates to the WHBPAC make the perfect gift for the teens in your life – share the magic of the arts!

www.whbpac.org



New parents

THE COLONY SHOP

PATCHOGUE

What’s a special occasion without the proper outfit? The Colony Shop is filled with flower girl dresses, christening gowns, first communion outfits and holiday apparel that is sure to please. Our helpful and friendly staff will help you chose the right accessory from shoes, socks, bibs, shawls, sweaters, candles, rosary beads and onesies. We ex-tend to you a special invitation to bring your little one for the finest selection of Children’s clothing and toys on Long Island.

www.thecolonyshop.net



EAST WIND

WADING RIVER

East Wind Long Island –a premiere North ForK wedding destination, elegant wedding venue, corporate events with luxury hotel spa and dining.

astwindlongisland.com



ECOLIN JEWELERS

PORT JEFFERSON

Celebrate the new addition to your family with a birthstone pendant for mom to wear now and baby to wear later. Or, select sterling silver feeding spoons, brush and comb sets, photo frames or baby cups…the heirlooms of tomorrow.

www.ecolin.com



EDWARD JONES – MICHAEL CHRISTODOULOU, FINANCIAL ADVISOR

STONY BROOK

Free college cost analysis and college saving strategies for your newborn baby.

www.EdwardJones.com



HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS

STONY BROOK

Give those special new parents a much needed good nights sleep at the Holiday inn

Express. Complimentary breakfast, indoor swimming pool and fitness center will round out their mini vacation!

stonybrookny.hiexpress.com



JOS. M. TROFFA

EAST SETAUKET

No holiday is complete without the magic, warmth and beauty of a fireplace in your own home. Joseph Troffa@suite9, has everything you need to light up your holidays and backyard fun through the seasons. Your full service masonry and landscape supply center.

www.troffa.com



THE PARAMOUNT

HUNTINGTON

Give those new parents a much-needed break with an evening of entertainment at The Paramount. Visit our website for show listings and times.

www.paramountny.com



SETAUKET GOURMET DELICATESSEN & CATERERS

EAST SETAUKET

Give the gift of time saving, delicious dinners, ready to eat, with a gift certificate.

www.setauketgourmet.com



STONY BROOK FIRE DEPARTMENT

STONY BROOK

This holiday season, be sure your home is equipped with smoke and CO detectors, 9 volt batteries, flashlights, escape ladder, battery operated radio, hurricane preparedness kit and a residential sprinkler system.



TUSCANY GOURMET MARKET

MILLER PLACE

The pleasure of homestyle meals without the stress of planning and preparation. Enjoy gathering with friends and family for the celebratory season with expertly crafted platters, homemade pies and European specialties.

tuscanygourmetmarket.com



WESTHAMPTON BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Give the gift of a well-deserved night out for new parents. Gift cards for new parents, gift cards to the WHBPAC lets them pick the perfect show. Prices vary.

www.whbpac.org



Grandparents

CHARIOT COLLISION CENTER

EAST SETAUKET

A gift certificate for a complete auto detailing, inside and out.

www.chariotautocollision.com



EAST WIND

WADING RIVER

East Wind Long Island –a premiere North ForK wedding destination, elegant wedding venue, corporate events with luxury hotel spa and dining.

astwindlongisland.com



EAST WIND THE SHOPPES AT EAST WIND

WADING RIVER

Get out of the mall and into the fresh air as you ride high on the grand carousel and stroll along the brick pathways at The Shoppes at East Wind. From nostalgic candy to cheese and olive oil, fine wine to fine jewelry, there’s something for everyone! Take a class at one of our creative studios offering instruction in yoga, dance and paint. Or grab a bite to eat at one of our delicious eateries. Open daily Individual Shoppe hours vary.

eastwindlongisland.com



ECOLIN JEWELERS

PORT JEFFERSON

Make it easy to show off the grandkids…sterling silver or 14k gold lockets for their photos OR give a gift certificate to be used for restoration or repair of family heirlooms…Ensure that sentimental pieces can be worn safely and comfortably for years to come.

www.ecolin.com



EDWARD JONES – MICHAEL CHRISTODOULOU FINANCIAL PLANNER

STONY BROOK

As you think about the future, you may plan to pass on an inheritance to your grandchildren. Set up the gift of education through opening or funding a 529 Education Savings plan.

www.EdwardJones.com



JOS. M. TROFFA

EAST SETAUKET

No holiday is complete without the magic, warmth and beauty of a fireplace in your own home. Joseph Troffa@suite9, has everything you need to light up your holidays and backyard fun through the seasons. Your full service masonry and landscape supply center.

www.troffa.com



NEW YORK CANCER AND BLOOD SPECIALISTS

VARIOUS LOCATIONS

New York Cancer and Blood Specialists is delivering state–of–the-art medical technology and world-class care to all of our New York communities. Visit our website for additional information.

nycancer.com



NORTHPORT CHORALE

NORTHPORT

Get into the holiday spirit and fill your soul with joy by listening to traditional music at the Northport Chorale’s Annual Holiday Concert on Friday, December 6, 2019.

www.northportchorale.org



THE PARAMOUNT

HUNTINGTON

Don’t know what to give the grandparents who have everything? How about an evening of comedy or music? Visit our website for show listings and times.

www.paramountny.com



PJ CINEMAS

PORT JEFFERSON STATION

PJ Cinemas, where seniors, kids and matinees are just $6.00. PJ Cinemas gift certificates make the perfect gift, no matter what your age. Handicap accessible.

www.mypjcinemas.com



SEISKAYA BALLET

STONY BROOK

Who deserves that special treat? The grandparents, of course! A tantalizing evening of a performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet at the Staller Center for the Performing Arts makes a perfect gift.

www.seiskaya.com



SETAUKET KITCHEN AND BATH

SETAUKET

Indulge yourself with a delightful new master bath designed with both of your needs and wishes in mind.

www.setauketkitchens.com



STALLER CENTER

STONY BROOK

A Celtic Family Christmas featuring award-winning fiddle virtuosos Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy…..Sing along to Christmas favorites ad hear classic Celtic son gs. December 14. (Tickets: $52, kids always half-price). Info at stallercenter.com



STONY BROOK FIRE DEPARTMENT

STONY BROOK

This holiday season, be sure your home is equipped with smoke and CO detectors, 9 volt batteries, flashlights, escape ladder, battery operated radio, hurricane preparedness kit and a residential sprinkler system.



TUSCANY GOURMET MARKET

MILLER PLACE

The pleasure of homestyle meals without the stress of planning and preparation. Enjoy gathering with friends and family for the celebratory season with expertly crafted platters, homemade pies and European specialties.

tuscanygourmetmarket.com



WESTHAMPTON BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Doo-wop, Motown, Jazz and Broadway! Tickets to upcoming performances are a great gift for the special grandparents in your life! Prices vary.

www.whbpac.org



His & Hers

ANDREW MASTRONARDI, DMD

PORT JEFFERSON STATION

Whiter teeth for the holidays! Holiday special: take home trays – $250. In-office whitening, $300. Gift certificates available.

www.mastronardidental.com



CHARIOT COLLISION CENTER

EAST SETAUKET

A gift certificate for a complete auto detailing, inside and out.

www.chariotautocollision.com



DISCOVER LONG ISLAND

LONG ISLAND’

For a seasonal guide to shopping, dining, charming downtows, event line-ups, special packages and exclusive deals.

discoverlongisland.com/winter



EAST WIND

WADING RIVER

Located on Long Island’s North Fork and set on 26 lush acres, East Wind is an award winning catering facility with the choice of three distinct venues and offers incomparable service and exquisite cuisine unlike any other. We can accommodate guest of any size ranging from 0 – 300+ from our Cottage to our Grand Ballroom. East Wind is here to make your special day an event to remember!



EAST WIND THE SHOPPES AT EAST WIND

WADING RIVER

Get out of the mall and into the fresh air as you ride high on the grand carousel and stroll along the brick pathways at The Shoppes at East Wind. From nostalgic candy to cheese and olive oil, fine wine to fine jewelry, there’s something for everyone! Take a class at one of our creative studios offering instruction in yoga, dance and paint. Or grab a bite to eat at one of our delicious eateries. Open daily Individual Shoppe hours vary.

eastwindlongisland.com



THE JAZZ LOFT

STONY BROOK

Tickets for our holiday performance, Duke Ellington’s “The Nutcracker Suite.” Featuring The Jazz Loft Big Band, directed by Tom Manuel with guest star vocalist Danny Bacher. Shows performed Dec. 5 & 6 and Dec. 12 &13.

www.thejazzloft.org



JOS. M. TROFFA

EAST SETAUKET

No holiday is complete without the magic, warmth and beauty of a fireplace in your own home. Joseph Troffa@suite9, has everything you need to light up your holidays and backyard fun through the seasons. Your full service masonry and landscape supply center.

www.troffa.com



NANTUCKETS PORT JEFFERSON RESTAURANT

PORT JEFFERSON

Welcome to Nantuckets Port Jefferson Restaurant. We are an American and Seafood Restaurant with an imaginative chef, dedicated owner and a professional, warm staff. Enjoy our cozy atmosphere, creative menus and fresh-muddled cocktails. Have your holiday party your way –cocktails at the bar or book the whole restaurant.

nantucketsportjefferson.com



NORTH SHORE CHAMBER CHOIR

A delightful gift for a couple – tickets to a North Shore Chamber Choir concert!

Visit our website for details on upcoming performances.

www.nschamberchoir.org



THE PARAMOUNT

HUNTINGTON

What to get that special couple? How about an evening of comedy or music! Visit our website for a list of upcoming shows.

www.paramountny.com



THE RINX

PORT JEFFERSON

Skating on the Harbor – Fun for all – beginners learn to skate in a “Skate the Ice” program. Families or friends can all enjoy the fun. Parties available.

www.therinx.com.



SEA CREATIONS

PORT JEFFERSON

‘Tis the season for cozy scents! Yankee Candle, America’s best-loved candle! New holiday scents like Vanilla Bourbon, Merry Marshmallow and the forever Balsam and Cedar…priced from $1.99 TO $27.99. Also featuring Surf’s Up Candles committed to making high quality all-natural hand poured soy candles. In addition to the signature Surf Wax scent, give Crackling Firewood and Caramelized Pralines a try. $19.95

www.seacreations.com



SETAUKET KITCHEN AND BATH

SETAUKET

Indulge yourself with a delightful new master bath designed with both of your needs and wishes in mind.

www.setauketkitchens.com



STALLER CENTER FOR THE ARTS

STONY BROOK

Passes to the 2019 Stony Brook Film Festival make the perfect holiday gift. Festival dates are July 18 – 27, 2019. Please visit www.stonybrookfilmfestival.com for additional information.

www.stallercenter.com



STONY BROOK FIRE DEPARTMENT

STONY BROOK

This holiday season, be sure your home is equipped with smoke and CO detectors, 9 volt batteries, flashlights, escape ladder, battery operated radio, hurricane preparedness kit and a residential sprinkler system.



THEATRE THREE

PORT JEFFERSON

Join us for our 35th annual production of the immortal classic – A Christmas Carol. Celebrate the season with Long Island’s own holiday tradition. November 17 – December 29, 2018

www.theatrethree.com



THREE VILLAGE INN

STONY BROOK

Ring in the New Year with the one you love! Our Holiday Getaway Package includes accommodations, dinner, champagne and more. Packages start at $395/couple. Call for details.

www.threevillageinn.com



TUSCANY GOURMET MARKET

MILLER PLACE

The pleasure of homestyle meals without the stress of planning and preparation. Enjoy gathering with friends and family for the celebratory season with expertly crafted platters, homemade pies and European specialties.

tuscanygourmetmarket.com



WESTHAMPTON BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

WESTHAMPTON

Date night in the Hamptons! Tickets to see all-star rock, comedy, cabaret lineups in 2020. Prices vary.

www.whbpac.org



Colleagues & Corporate



BROADWAY MARKET

ROCKY POINT

Broadway Market offers handcrafted food and cocktails. Featuring our Boutique Bakery, Marketplace, Cocktail Bar and Dining. Think of us for your catering and giving needs as well.

bmropo.com



DISCOVER LONG ISLAND

LONG ISLAND

For a seasonal guide to shopping, dining, charming downtowns, event line-ups, special packages and exclusive deals.

Discoverlongisland.com/winter



EAST WIND

WADING RIVER

East Wind Long Island –a premiere North ForK wedding destination, elegant wedding venue, corporate events with luxury hotel spa and dining.

astwindlongisland.com



THE JAZZ LOFT

STONY BROOK

Tickets for our holiday performance, Duke Ellington’s “The Nutcracker Suite.” Featuring The Jazz Loft Big Band, directed by Tom Manuel with guest star vocalist Danny Bacher. Shows performed Dec 5 & 6 and Dec. 12 &13.

www.thejazzloft.org



THE PARAMOUNT

HUNTINGTON

The Paramount comedy series makes the perfect gift for colleagues and close friends. Visit our website for show listings.

www.paramountny.com



SETAUKET GOURMET DELICATESSEN & CATERERS

EAST SETAUKET

Sending a thank you to an office or small group of people? Try our holiday shaped party hero. Complete with a salad and dessert tray!

www.setauketgourmet.com



SETAUKET KITCHEN AND BATH

SETAUKET

Cheer and charm your friends and colleagues by investing in a handsome new bar to entertain at home.

www.setauketkitchens.com



STONY BROOK FIRE DEPARTMENT

STONY BROOK

This holiday season, be sure your home is equipped with smoke and CO detectors, 9 volt batteries, flashlights, escape ladder, battery operated radio, hurricane preparedness kit and a residential sprinkler system.



THREE VILLAGE HISTORICAL SOCIETY

SETAUKET

Give the gift of a Candlelight House Tour ticket. Friday evening tour includes wine and hors d’oeuvres and ends with a wine reception and catered buffet. $110.

www.tvhs.org



TUSCANY GOURMET MARKET

MILLER PLACE

The pleasure of homestyle meals without the stress of planning and preparation. Enjoy gathering with friends and family for the celebratory season with expertly crafted platters, homemade pies and European specialties.

tuscanygourmetmarket.com



WASABI JAPANESE STEAKHOUSE

MILLER PLACE

Host your holiday party at the best Japanese steakhouse in Miller Place. Open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year Day. Gift certificates available for a truly unique experience. Hibachi, Sushi, Fusion, Poke Bowls, full bar.

www.wa-japanese.com



Grab bags, stocking stuffers

COLLECTIVE CLOTHING BOUTIQUE

SETAUKET

If you’re looking for a pretty little stocking stuffer or holiday gift, we have a selection of unique and adorable candles, jewelry, scarves and so much more!

Shopcollectiveclothing.com



HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS

STONY BROOK

Gift cards to the Holiday Inn Express Stony Brook make an excellent stocking stuffer or grab bag gift!

stonybrookny.hiexpress.com



ISLAND EMPANADA

ROCKY POINT, RONKONKOMA, MEDFORT

Just in time for the holidays! “Island Empanada” gift certificates make the best stocking stuffers. 30 varieties of Puerto Rican style Empanadas to choose from and sides sure to please. Franchise opportunities available

Islandempanada.com



THE PARAMOUNT

HUNTINGTON

Paramount gift certificates make the perfect stocking stuffer or grab bag gift. Something for everyone! Visit our website for show line-ups.

www.paramountny.com



THE RINX

PORT JEFFERSON

Skating on the Harbor – Fun for all – beginners learn to skate in a “Skate the Ice” program. Families or friends can all enjoy the fun. Parties available.

www.therinx.com



SEA CREATIONS

PORT JEFFERSON

Stocking stuffers galore!!! Puravida Wave Rings, Freaker Socks, Poo-Pourri, Sailor bracelets, Shark Teeth, Earrings, Key Chains, Stones, Ornaments…..so much more!

www.seacreations.com



WESTHAMPTON BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Gift cards to the WHBPAC make great stocking stuffers and grab bag items for all ages!

www.whbpac.org



Extravagances



ECOLIN JEWELERS

PORT JEFFERSON

Platinum and diamond engagement ring…make this holiday one to remember, as well as the start of a new life together.

www.ecolin.com



ECOLIN JEWELERS

PORT JEFFERSON

Because the tree shouldn’t be the only thing you decorate this year. Decorate her with beautiful diamond stud earrings.

www.ecolin.com



THE PARAMOUNT

HUNTINGTON

Looking for an outstanding present for the special music buff? A membership to the Founder’s Room at The Paramount is spot on! Visit our website for pricing and membership perks. This is one gift that won’t disappoint.

www.ParamountNY.com



WESTHAMPTON BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Tickets to a star-studded show and dinner in the Hamptons—how easy is that? No need to go to NYC with the Hamptons in your backyard. Prices vary.

www.whbpac.org



For the home

THE ARCHDEACON AGENCY, INC.

EAST SETAUKET

Looking for some extra holiday spending cash? Let us review your homeowner policy for possibly lower premiums.



THE BARN DOWNTOWN

PORT JEFFERSON

French country vintage meets rustic homea and garden décor. “Something old made new, one of a kind just for you.” Family décor gifts & one of a kind!



J.M. TROFFA HARDSCAPE, MASON & BUILDING SUPPLY, INC.

EAST SETAUKET

Transform your backyard into the perfect place to entertain or relax with a complete outdoor kitchen island, fireplace and fire pit. We carry the supplies you will need and work with your contractor.

www.TroffaHardscape.com



JOS. M. TROFFA

EAST SETAUKET

No holiday is complete without the magic, warmth and beauty of a fireplace in your own home. Joseph Troffa@suite9, has everything you need to light up your holidays and backyard fun through the seasons. Your full service masonry and landscape supply center.

www.troffa.com



SETAUKET KITCHEN AND BATH

SETAUKET

Discover what a gorgeous new kitchen will do for the value of your home. Inquire about our free estimates or stop into our showroom.

www.setauketkitchens.com



STONY BROOK FIRE DEPARTMENT

STONY BROOK

This holiday season, be sure your home is equipped with smoke and CO detectors, 9 volt batteries, flashlights, escape ladder, battery operated radio, hurricane preparedness kit and a residential sprinkler system.



THOMAS KINKADE GALLERY

PORT JEFFERSON

Winter was Thomas Kinkade’s favorite time of the year and Christmas his favorite season! Choose from our wide selection of Thomas Kinkade limited edition art, home décor, gifts and collectibles.

www.thomaskinkade.com



J.M. TROFFA HARDSCAPE, MASON & BUILDING SUPPLY, INC.

EAST SETAUKET

Transform your backyard into the perfect place to entertain or relax with a complete outdoor kitchen island, fireplace and fire pit. We carry the supplies you will need and work with your contractor.

www.TroffaHardscape.com



For pets

ANIMAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS VETERINARY OFFICE, P.C.

EAST SETAUKET

Give your pets the medical care they need at your convenience with late night and weekend hours. Gift certificates.

www.animalhealthwellness.com



ANIMAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS VETERINARY OFFICE, P.C.

EAST SETAUKET

Give your pet something they can smile about this holiday with a professional dental cleaning. It’s important to your pet’s overall health.

www.animalhealthwellness.com



THE ARCHDEACON AGENCY, INC.

EAST SETAUKET

Is your puppy uninsurable? Let us quote your canine legal liability today.



CORNER ANIMAL HOSPITAL

SETAUKET

Give the gift of health with flea and tick protection for your pet.

www.corneranimal.com



CORNER ANIMAL HOSPITAL

SETAUKET

Give the gift of health with a yearly checkup for your pet.

www.corneranimal.com



COUNTRYSIDE ANIMAL HOSPITAL

PORT JEFFERSON

Looking for that perfect gift for your family member or furry friend? Treat them to a “spa day” at Countryside. We offer baths and grooming and a complimentary mani/pedi is always included.

www.countrysideportjeff.com



Health & Beauty



ANDREW MASTRONARDI, DMD

PORT JEFFERSON STATION

Whiter teeth for the holidays! Holiday special: take home trays – $250. In-office whitening, $300. Gift certificates available.

www.mastronardidental.com



BLUE SALON & SPA

STONY BROOK

A year of pampering, a gift they’ll love again and again! Choice of massage or facial each month, only $960 for the year. (That’s $67 per service and can be paid monthly or once for the year).

www.bluesalonspasb.com



CHRISTINA’S HANDBAGS

PORT JEFFERSON

Stuff stockings with something that matters – accessories from Christina’s Handbags in Port Jefferson on Main. 20% off everything – our gift to you.

www.christinasfashionhandbags.com



NEW YORK CANCER AND BLOOD SPECIALISTS

VARIOUS LOCATIONS

Expert cancer care right here on Long Island. Physicians on call 24/7. World class physicians offering cutting edge technology. Visit our website for additional information.

nycancer.com



O.B. DAVIS FUNERAL HOMES

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, MILLER PLACE, CENTEREACH

Planning your final arrangements in advance is one of the greatest gifts you can give to your family. Visit our website to learn more about our Dignity Memorial Personal Planning Guide.

www.obdavis.com



STONY BROOK VISION WORLD

STONY BROOK

Be in style this holiday season with our new Culper eyeware.the latest styles in eyewear. Exclusive eyewear by Kazuo Kawasaki, Italee Optics, Prodesign, Oakley, Lacoste, Juicy Couture, Cazal, Jaguar, Porsche Design Carrera and more.

www.stonybrookvisionworld.com



VARICOSE VEIN CENTER

PORT JEFFERSON

Lovelier legs this holiday season. We can help!

www.mdvein.com



WIGGS OPTICIANS

STONY BROOK VILLAGE

Protect your eyes. Come see our line of Maui Jim and Ray Ban sunglasses featuring cutting-edge sunglass lens technology. Both are available in prescription and nonprescription lenses.

www.wiggsopticians.com



Family



THE BARN DOWNTOWN

PORT JEFFERSON

French country vintage meets rustic homea and garden décor. “Something old made new, one of a kind just for you.” Family décor gifts & one of a kind!



COUNTRYSIDE ANIMAL HOSPITAL

PORT JEFFERSON

Looking for that perfect gift for your family member or furry friend? Treat them to a “spa day” at Countryside. We offer baths and grooming and a complimentary mani/pedi is always included.

www.countrysideportjeff.com



DISCOVER LONG ISLAND

LONG ISLAND

For a seasonal guide to shopping, dining, charming downtowns, event line-ups, special packages and exclusive deals.

Discoverlongisland.com/winter



EAST WIND THE SHOPPES AT EAST WIND

WADING RIVER

Get out of the mall and into the fresh air as you ride high on the grand carousel and stroll along the brick pathways at The Shoppes at East Wind. From nostalgic candy to cheese and olive oil, fine wine to fine jewelry, there’s something for everyone! Take a class at one of our creative studios offering instruction in yoga, dance and paint. Or grab a bite to eat at one of our delicious eateries. Open daily Individual Shoppe hours vary.

eastwindlongisland.com



GALLERY NORTH

SETAUKET

Gift certificates for The Studio at Gallery North make perfect gifts for artists of all ages and abilities.

www.gallerynorth.org



GINGERBREAD UNIVERSITY

RIVERHEAD

Make your own personally decorated gingerbread house or giant gingerbread person!

www.gingerbreaduniversity.com



HAMLET WINE & LIQUORS

SETAUKET

Stop by and we will help you choose the right wine to make any holiday meal memorable. Choose from hard to find wines, champagne, sparkling wines, Prosecco and Kosher wines. Custom gift baskets available.



J.M. TROFFA HARDSCAPE, MASON & BUILDING SUPPLY, INC.

EAST SETAUKET

Transform your backyard into the perfect place to entertain or relax with a complete outdoor kitchen island, fireplace and fire pit. We carry the supplies you will need and work with your contractor.

www.TroffaHardscape.com



JOS. M. TROFFA

EAST SETAUKET

No holiday is complete without the magic, warmth and beauty of a fireplace in your own home. Joseph Troffa@suite9, has everything you need to light up your holidays and backyard fun through the seasons. Your full service masonry and landscape supply center.

www.troffa.com



LESSINGS RESTAURANTS

VARIOUS LOCATIONS

9 great restaurants to choose from in one gift! It’s simple! November 29 – December 24, 2019, purchase holiday gift cards. For every $100 spent, receive a $20 gift card from us to you.

www.lessings.com



NEW YORK CANCER AND BLOOD SPECIALISTS

VARIOUS LOCATIONS

Expert cancer care right here on Long Island. Physicians on call 24/7. World class physicians offering cutting edge technology. Visit our website for additional information.

nycancer.com



NORTH SHORE CHAMBER CHOIR

MILLER PLACE

A concert by the North Shore Chamber Choir offers a beautiful family experience. Visit our website for details on upcoming performances.

www.nschamberchoir.org



O.B. DAVIS FUNERAL HOMES

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, MILLER PLACE, CENTEREACH

Planning your final arrangements in advance is one of the greatest gifts you can give to your family. Visit our website to learn more about our Dignity Memorial Personal Planning Guide.

dignityLongIsland.com



THE PARAMOUNT

HUNTINGTON

Spend quality time with the family at one of our fine shows. Visit our website for shows, dates and times. Gift certificates available.

www.paramountny.com



PASTA PASTA

PORT JEFFERSON

Port Jefferson’s favorite restaurant for over 20 years caters to you on or off premises. Personal service, Intimate setting for lunch or dinner from 4 to 60 guests. Think of us for all of your holiday party catering needs. We offer a large selection of hot and cold party food and platters. Experience dining that can only be described as truly magnificent!

www.PastaPasta.net



PJ CINEMAS

PORT JEFFERSON STATION

You’ll never go wrong with a gift certificate to PJ Cinemas, where kids, seniors and matinees are just $6.00. Everyone loves the movies.

www.mypjcinemas.com



THE RINX

PORT JEFFERSON

Skating on the Harbor – Fun for all – beginners learn to skate in a “Skate the Ice” program. Families or friends can all enjoy the fun. Parties available.

www.therinx.com



SEA CREATIONS

PORT JEFFERSON

‘Tis the season for cozy scents! Yankee Candle, America’s best-loved candle! New

holiday scents like Vanilla Bourbon, Merry Marshmallow and the forever Balsam and Cedar…priced from $1.99 TO $27.99. Also featuring Surf’s Up Candles committed to making high quality all-natural hand poured soy candles. In addition to the signature Surf Wax scent, give Crackling Firewood and Caramelized Pralines a try. $19.95

www.seacreations.com



SEISKAYA BALLET

STONY BROOK

Create a holiday tradition! Enjoy a scrumptious performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet at the Staller Center for the Performing Arts, Stony Brook University.

www.seiskaya.com



SETAUKET KITCHEN AND BATH

SETAUKET

Gather the family all year round in a delightful new entertainment room designed with cabinetry selected with your taste and budget uppermost in mind.

www.setauketkitchens.com



STALLER CENTER FOR THE ARTS

STONY BROOK

Check out these family-friendly shows: A Celtic Family Christmas (Dec. 14), Drum Tao (Feb. 15), A Cappella Live (March 14) Jack Licitro (March 15) & more! Visit stallercenter.com for more info..

www.stallercenter.com



STONY BROOK CHRISTIAN ASSEMBLY

EAST SETAUKET

Looking for a spirit filled family friendly Christian church? Stony Brook Christian Assembly just may be the church for you. Visit our website for service times, event calendar and social groups.

www.stonybrookchristian.com



STONY BROOK FIRE DEPARTMENT

STONY BROOK

This holiday season, be sure your home is equipped with smoke and CO detectors, 9 volt batteries, flashlights, escape ladder, battery operated radio, hurricane preparedness kit and a residential sprinkler system.



STONY BROOK VISION WORLD

STONY BROOK

Be in style this holiday season with our new Culper eyewear. Exclusive eyewear by Kazuo Kawasaki, Italee Optics, Prodesgin, Oakley, Lacoste, Juicy Couture, Cazal, Jaguar, Porsche Design Carrera and more.

www.stonybrookvisionworld.com



THEATRE THREE

PORT JEFFERSON

Join us for our 36th annual production of the immortal classic – A Christmas Carol. Celebrate the season with Long Island’s own holiday tradition. November 16 – December 28, 2019

www.theatrethree.com



THOMAS KINKADE GALLERY

PORT JEFFERSON

Winter was Thomas Kinkade’s favorite time of the year and Christmas his favorite season! Choose from our wide selection of Thomas Kinkade limited edition art, home decor, gifts and collectibles.

www.thomaskinkade.com



THREE VILLAGE HISTORICAL SOCIETY

SETAUKET

One year membership to the Three Village Historical Society – $35 for an individual. Receive a 10% discount on our bookstore purchases, discounts on events.

www.tvhs.org



THREE VILLAGE HISTORICAL SOCIETY

SETAUKET

Washington’s Spies, The Story of America’s First Spy Ring. Great book for anybody on your gift list. $17.

www.tvhs.org



TUSCANY GOURMET MARKET

MILLER PLACE

The pleasure of homestyle meals without the stress of planning and preparation. Enjoy gathering with friends and family for the celebratory season with expertly crafted platters, homemade pies and European specialties.

tuscanygourmetmarket.com



WESTHAMPTON BEACH PERFORNIMG ARTS CENTER

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Tickets to “The Addams Family,” a WHBPAC Arts Academy Production featuring an all student cast!! Price $18

www.whbpac.org



WIGGS OPTICIANS

STONY BROOK VILLAGE

Protect your eyes. Come see our line of Maui Jim and Ray Ban sunglasses featuring cutting-edge sunglass lens technology. Both are available in prescription and nonprescription lenses.

www.wiggsopticians.com



Dining and Catering



BROADWAY MARKET

ROCKY POINT

Offers handcrafted food and cocktails. Featuring our Boutique bakery, Marketplace, Cocktail Bar and Dining. Think of us for your catering and giving needs as well

bmropo.com



DESMOND’S RESTAURANT AT EAST WIND

WADING RIVER

Gift certificates available. Great for Sunday brunch, a casual luncheon or an intimate dinner. For the holidays, enjoy breakfast with Santa or our festive Christmas Eve or our New Year’s Eve dinner.

www.desmondrestaurant.com



HAMLET WINE & LIQUORS

SETAUKET

Stop by and we will help you choose the right wine to make any holiday meal memorable. Choose from hard to find wines, champagne, sparkling wines, Prosecco and kosher wines. Custom gift baskets available.

HATCH

HUNTINGTON

Give the gift of brunch! November 29 – December 24, 2019, purchase holiday gift cards at Hatch. For every $75 spent, receive a free Hatch t-shirt.

www.hatchbrunch.com



ISLAND EMPANADA

ROCKY POINT, RONKONKOMA & MEDFORD

Island Empanadas will cater your special occasion with a taste of the Island in every bite. Franchise opportunities available.

Iislandempanada.com



LESSING’S RESTAURANTS

VARIOUS LOCATIONS

9 great restaurants to choose from in one gift! It’s simple. November 23 through December 24th, 2018, purchase holiday gift cards. For every $100 spent, receive a $20 gift card from us to you.

www.lessings.com



NANTUCKETS PORT JEFFERSON RESTAURANT

PORT JEFFERSON

Welcome to Nantuckets Port Jefferson Restaurant. We are an American and Seafood Restaurant with an imaginative chef, dedicated owner and a professional, warm staff. Enjoy our cozy atmosphere, creative menus and fresh-muddled cocktails. Have your holiday party your way –cocktails at the bar or book the whole restaurant.

nantucketsportjefferson.com



THE PARAMOUNT

HUNTINGTON

Nothing can prepare you for the experience you will encounter when you host your event at The Paramount. Our in-house event architect will take your ideas from conception to design, ensuring that your vision stays cohesive and is executed with excellence.

www.paramountny.com



PASTA PASTA

PORT JEFFERSON

Port Jefferson’s favorite restaurant for over 20 years caters to you on or off premises. Personal service, Intimate setting for lunch or dinner from 4 to 60 guests. Think of us for all of your holiday party catering needs. We offer a large selection of hot and cold party food and platters. Experience dining that can only be described as truly magnificent!

www.PastaPasta.net



SETAUKET GOURMET DELICATESSEN & CATERERS

EAST SETAUKET

Going to a party? Bring an eye-catching display of tomato and fresh mozzarella skewers (create a porcupine look).

www.setauketgourmet.com



SETAUKET KITCHEN AND BATH

SETAUKET

An upgraded, efficient new kitchen designed by Setauket Kitchen and Bath can make dining and entertaining at home a pleasure.

www.setauketkitchens.com



THREE VILLAGE INN

STONY BROOK

Ring in the New Year with the one you love! Our holiday getaway package includes accommodations, dinner, champagne and more. Packages start at $360 per couple. Call for details – 631 751-0555.

www.threevillageinn.com

TUSCANY GOURMET MARKET

MILLER PLACE

The pleasure of homestyle meals without the stress of planning and preparation. Enjoy gathering with friends and family for the celebratory season with expertly crafted platters, homemade pies and European specialties.

tuscanygourmetmarket.com



WASABI JAPANESE STEAKHOUSE

MILLER PLACE

Host your holiday party at the best Japanese steakhouse in Miller Place. Open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year Day. Gift certificates available for a truly unique experience. Hibachi, Sushi, Fusion, Poke Bowls, full bar.

www.wa-japanese.com



Affordable Luxuries

BLUE SALON & SPA

STONY BROOK VILLAGE

A year of pampering, a gift they’ll love again and again! Choice of massage or facial each month, only $960 for the year. (That’s $67 per service and can be paid monthly or once for the year).

www.bluesalonspasb.com



COLLECTIVE CLOTHING BOUTIQUE

SETAUKET

Shop for special pieces at affordable prices that will make her holiday bright!

shopcollectiveclothing.com



EAST WIND

WADING RIVER

East Wind Long Island –a premiere North ForK wedding destination, elegant wedding venue, corporate events with luxury hotel spa and dining.

astwindlongisland.com



ECOLIN JEWELERS

PORT JEFFERSON

Beautiful sterling silver bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings from premier designers. www.ecolin.com



GALLERY NORTH

SETAUKET

Searching for that unique gift? Small works of art (paintings, jewelry, ceramics and more) by local artists and artisans. Prices vary.

www.gallerynorth.org



MONTESSORI@OLD FIELD

EAST SETAUKET

Give that special child in your life a true love for learning with a Montessori in High Fidelity Education. Call Montessori@Old Field to schedule your tour and to see what sets us apart from other schools.

www.montessorischoololdfield.com



NEW YORK CANCER AND BLOOD SPECIALISTS

VARIOUS LOCATIONS

New York Cancer and Blood Specialists is delivering state–of–the-art medical technology and world-class care to all of our New York communities. Visit our website for additional information.

nycancer.com



REBOLI CENTER FOR ART AND HISTORY

STONY BROOK

Wonderful winter warmers. We have soft, luxurious cashmere scarves for anyone in colors from neutrals to brights, hats, mittens and handwarmers artfully knit by hand. Under $50.

rebolicenter.org



REBOLI CENTER FOR ART AND HISTORY

STONY BROOK

Give a giving gift of Conscious Step socks for men and women. Each pair donates to a variety of causes from providing books to protecting oceans. $15

Rebolicenter.org



SEISKAYA BALLET

STONY BROOK

Create a holiday tradition! Enjoy a scrumptious performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet at the Staller Center for the Performing Arts, Stony Brook University.

www.seiskaya.com



SETAUKET KITCHEN AND BATH

SETAUKET

Create the luxury kitchen or bath of your dreams. Stop by our showroom and we’ll help you get started.

www.setauketkitchens.com



STALLER CENTER FOR THE ARTS

STONY BROOK

Give the gift of the arts! Receive two complimentary tickets when you purchase a $100 gift card. See the entire season at stallercenter.com and redeem holiday promotions at stallercenter.com/holidays

www.stallercenter.com



TUSCANY GOURMET MARKET

MILLER PLACE

The pleasure of homestyle meals without the stress of planning and preparation. Enjoy gathering with friends and family for the celebratory season with expertly crafted platters, homemade pies and European specialties.

tuscanygourmetmarket.com



His

JOS. M. TROFFA

EAST SETAUKET

No holiday is complete without the magic, warmth and beauty of a fireplace in your own home. Joseph Troffa@suite9, has everything you need to light up your holidays and backyard fun through the seasons. Your full service masonry and landscape supply center.

www.troffa.com



NEW YORK CANCER AND BLOOD SPECIALISTS

VARIOUS LOCATIONS

New York Cancer and Blood Specialists is delivering state–of–the-art medical technology and world-class care to all of our New York communities. Visit our website for additional information.

nycancer.com



THE RINX

PORT JEFFERSON

Skating on the Harbor – Fun for all – beginners learn to skate in a “Skate the Ice” program. Families or friends can all enjoy fun. Parties available.

www.therinx.com



Hers

BLUE SALON AND SPA

STONY BROOK

A year of pampering, a gift they’ll love again and again! Choice of massage or facial each month – only $960 for the year. (That’s $67 per service and can be paid monthly or once for the year).

www.bluesalonspasb.com



CHRISTINA’S HANDBAGS

PORT JEFFERSON

Stuff stockings with something that matters – accessories from Christina’s Handbags in Port Jefferson on Main. 20% off everything – our gift to you.

www.christinasfashionhandbags.com



COLLECTIVE CLOTHING BOUTIQUE

SETAUKET

Whether you’re looking for a special accessory to pull an outfit together or need an entire look, we have a gorgeous selection of clothing, jewelry and luxurious baht and body products for holiday and everyday.

collectiveclothing.com



DISCOVER LONG ISLAND

LONG ISLAND’

For a seasonal guide to shopping, dining, charming downtows, event line-ups, special packages and exclusive deals.

discoverlongisland.com/winter



JOS. M. TROFFA

EAST SETAUKET

No holiday is complete without the magic, warmth and beauty of a fireplace in your own home. Joseph Troffa@suite9, has everything you need to light up your holidays and backyard fun through the seasons. Your full service masonry and landscape supply center.

www.troffa.com



NEW YORK CANCER AND BLOOD SPECIALISTS

VARIOUS LOCATIONS

New York Cancer and Blood Specialists is delivering state–of–the-art medical technology and world-class care to all of our New York communities. Visit our website for additional information.

nycancer.com



THE RINX

PORT JEFFERSON

Skating on the Harbor – Fun for all – beginners learn to skate in a “Skate the Ice” program. Families or friends can all enjoy fun. Parties available.

www.therinx.com



SEA CREATIONS

PORT JEFFERSON

ALEX AND ANI Bangle bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings that adorn the body, enlighten the mind and empower the spirit. Available in silver and gold finishes. Holiday Collection pieces in stock. Priced from $28. Always $5 OFF Set of the Month.

www.seacreations.com



TUSCANY GOURMET MARKET

MILLER PLACE

The pleasure of homestyle meals without the stress of planning and preparation. Enjoy gathering with friends and family for the celebratory season with expertly crafted platters, homemade pies and European specialties.

tuscanygourmetmarket.com



VARICOSE VEIN CENTER

PORT JEFFERSON

Lovelier legs this holiday season. We can help!

www.mdvein.com