Comsewogue junior Anthony Chmela nails a three pointer at home against West Islip Jan. 25. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue junior Milan Johnson drains a three pointer for a Warrior victory over visiting West Islip Jan. 25. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue senior Michael McGuire from the top of the key in a League IV matchup against West Islip Jan. 25. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue senior Michael McGuire lets a three pointer fly in a League IV matchup against West Islip Jan. 25. Bill Landon photo
Matt Walsh hits from long distance for the Warriors in a League IV matchup against West Islip Jan. 25. Bill Landon photo
Matt Walsh drains a triple for the Warriors in a League IV matchup against West Islip Jan. 25. Bill Landon photo
Jaden Martinez drives the baseline for the Warriors in a 58-44 victory at home against West Islip Jan. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Jaden Martinez the senior takes flight for the Warriors in a 58-44 victory against West Islip Jan. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Liam Gray nets two for the Warriors against visiting West Islip Jan. 25. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue senior Jaden Martinez goes to the rim for the Warriors in a 58-44 victory at home against West Islip Jan. 25. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue sophomore Matt Walsh with a hook shoot for the score in a League IV matchup against West Islip Jan. 25. Bill Landon photo
Milan Johnson banks two for the Warriors in a League IV matchup against West Islip Jan. 25. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Milan Johnson levitates in front of a West Islip defender in a League IV matchup Jan. 25. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue senior forward Nick Stiles battles under the boards against West Islip Jan. 25. Bill Landon photo

Comsewogue trailed by two at the half time break before erupting in the third quarter, scoring 10 unanswered points to surge ahead of West Islip at home Jan. 25. The Warrior defense shut the door in the final eight minutes of play to win the League IV matchup 58-44.

Comsewogue senior Jaden Martinez led his team in scoring with 14, Milan Johnson, back in action after an injury, netted 11 and teammates Michael McGuire and Matt Walsh banked 10 points apiece.

In victory the Warriors improve to 5-3 in league, 9-7 overall and are back in action with a road game against Smithtown East Jan. 29. Game time is 4 p.m.

