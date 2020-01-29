Comsewogue Elementary Students Collect ‘Souperbowl’ Donations

1 of 3

The students at Terryville Elementary School were excited for Superbowl 54, and they’ve thought of a generous way to show support for their favorite team.

The student council decided to play their own “Souperbowl,” by decorating large boxes to represent the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs and then asked their peers to fill them with soups and other foods. Whichever team collects the most food will win the Souperbowl.

So far, the students have collected over 200 items and it looks like they will be going into “overtime” and continue collecting until next week. At that time the food will go to local food pantries like St. Gerard Majella Roman Catholic Church in Port Jefferson Station or the pantry at the Comsewogue High School. Student Council advisor Gail Ports said, “this has to be the best game ever because everybody wins.”