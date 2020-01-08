ON THE RUNWAY

Star Playhouse, located at the Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack kicks off the new year with a production of “Boeing, Boeing,” a classic farce written by the French playwright Marc Camoletti.

Set in the 1960s, bachelor Bernard couldn’t be happier: a flat in Paris and three attractive stewardesses all engaged to him without knowing about each other. But Bernard’s life gets bumpy when his friend Robert comes to stay, and a new, speedier Boeing jet disrupts his careful planning. Soon all three stewardesses are in the city simultaneously, timid Robert forgets which lies to tell to whom, and catastrophe looms.

Performance dates are Jan. 11 and 25 at 8 p.m., and Jan. 12, 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Ticket are $25 adults, $20 for seniors, students and Suffolk Y members. To order, visit www.starplayhouse.com or call 462-9800 ext. 136.