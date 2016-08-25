Art Show & Sale fundraiser comes to Rocky Point

The North Shore Beach Property Owners Association Auxiliary will host an Art Show & Sale at the North Shore Beach Clubhouse, 55 Clubhouse Drive, Rocky Point, Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring 120 original paintings by nine Rocky Point artists. $5 admission includes light refreshments. Purchase a $5 raffle to win a painting. 25 percent of proceeds go toward NSBPOA renovations. Call 631-821-9207 for questions.