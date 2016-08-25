Art Show & Sale fundraiser comes to Rocky Point

‘White Lilies,’ an oil painting by Ralph Iervolino will be raffled off at the show. Image from Constance Iervolino

The North Shore Beach Property Owners Association Auxiliary will host an Art Show & Sale at the North Shore Beach Clubhouse, 55 Clubhouse Drive, Rocky Point, Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring 120 original paintings by nine Rocky Point artists. $5 admission includes light refreshments. Purchase a $5 raffle to win a painting. 25 percent of proceeds go toward NSBPOA renovations. Call 631-821-9207 for questions.

