Annual Holiday Parade Delights Three Village Residents

Spectators enjoy the Three Village Electric Holiday Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Santa waves to spectators at the annual Three Village Electric Holiday parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Town of Brookhaven Councilwoman Valerie Cartright waves to spectators at the annual Three Village Electric Holiday parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Mrs. Claus waves to spectators at the annual Three Village Electric Holiday parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Dancers take part in the annual Three Village Electric Holiday Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
The Three Village Dads present their float in the annual Three Village Electric Holiday Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Dancers take part in the annual Three Village Electric Holiday Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Dancers take part in the annual Three Village Electric Holiday Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Girl Scouts participate in the Three Village Electric Holiday Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Three Village Electric Holiday Parade's grand marshal Michael Ardolino. Photo by Rita J. Egan

Students, business owners and elected officials took to East Setauket’s Main Street Dec. 15 to participate in the annual Three Village Electric Holiday Parade.

Floats and banners were decorated with holiday lights to brighten up the holiday season. This year’s grand marshal was Michael Ardolino, a longtime past sponsor of the parade, one of its founding members and one of the founders and owner-broker of Realty Connect USA.

After the parade, Santa greeted visitors at the East Setauket Pond Park and hot chocolate and cookies were served.

